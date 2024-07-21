Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

