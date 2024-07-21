Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bit Digital by 133.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 165,044 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 518,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 141,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.89 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

