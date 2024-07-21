Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

