Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cricut by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $385,648.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,898,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Down 0.3 %

CRCT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Cricut’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

