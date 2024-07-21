Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mondee from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondee has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Mondee Trading Up 2.6 %

Mondee stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.05. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondee Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

