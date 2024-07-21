Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter worth $176,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Stock Down 1.9 %

Enfusion stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In related news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

