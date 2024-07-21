Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,321 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.4 %

OABI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.12. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.