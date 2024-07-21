Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.1 %

VIV stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

