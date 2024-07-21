Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,506 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after buying an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 519,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 177,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.