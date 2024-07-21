Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $31,642,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $16,720,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 0.9 %

Corpay stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAY. Citigroup increased their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.