Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.47 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

