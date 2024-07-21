Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 127,378 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 747,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 522,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $473.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.05. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

