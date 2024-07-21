Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 22,266 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,871,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

