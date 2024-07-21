Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $136,000 Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,299,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 378,902 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 332,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 264,257 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

