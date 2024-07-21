Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.83.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $511.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.64. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $512.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

