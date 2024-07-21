Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $4.07 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

