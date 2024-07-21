Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $72,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $50,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $24,398,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 493,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $4,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $5.31 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

