Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.24 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

