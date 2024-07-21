Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

