BMO Capital Markets Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $87.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

