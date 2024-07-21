BMO Capital Markets Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $119.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

