BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 3,636 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EQT opened at $35.88 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.