BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,617 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 82.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

