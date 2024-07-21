BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 39,488 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

CRBG stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

