BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 223 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 10.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 610.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 24.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

