BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 476 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

