BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 6,611 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. International Paper has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

