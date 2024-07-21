BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

GNRC stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.