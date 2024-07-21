BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $30.10 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

