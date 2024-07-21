BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $576,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,193,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,782,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

