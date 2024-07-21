BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Loews by 71.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $78.06 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

