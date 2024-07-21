BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

