BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $149.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

