BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.26 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,730,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,513,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,374. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

