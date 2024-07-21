BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $392.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.92.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

