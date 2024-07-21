BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $308,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

