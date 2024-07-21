BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $325,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $73,142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $296.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.33. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.