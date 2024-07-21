BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $503,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

