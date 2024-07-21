BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $574,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

