BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,094 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $328,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

PKG stock opened at $191.21 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.45.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

