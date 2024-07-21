BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

