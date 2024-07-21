BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $827,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Down 2.2 %

KMX stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

