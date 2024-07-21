BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 38,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.