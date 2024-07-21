BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $910,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $417.00 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

