BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $963,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

