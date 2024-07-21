BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

CFLT stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

