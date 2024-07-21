BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,802 shares of company stock worth $32,145,874 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

