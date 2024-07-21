BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.59 and its 200 day moving average is $310.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

