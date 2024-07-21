BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $313,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $304.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

