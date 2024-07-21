BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $360,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $52,121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after buying an additional 1,167,231 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPR opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.